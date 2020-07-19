1/
William Schreiber
{ "" }
1938 - 2020
William (Bill) Benn Schreiber, formerly of Scarsdale, NY and Vero Beach, FL, passed away peacefully on July 10 at home. He was 82 years old. Born to the late Lester and Cele Schreiber in Queens, NY, Bill graduated from the University of Virginia and then received his law degree from Cornell Law School. He worked as an attorney for over 50 years. His law practice focused on alcoholic beverage regulation. Bill enjoyed playing tennis and spending time with his family.

Bill was predeceased by his beloved wife of 59 years, Louise. Bill is survived by his children David (Kathleen) and Elizabeth (Simone), and three beloved grandsons, Tyler, Nicholas and Matthew. He is also survived by his brothers Richard (Lynn) and Stephen (Aileen).

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to:

Cycle for Survival | Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
P. O. Box 27432
New York, NY 10087-7432

Published in New York Times from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.
