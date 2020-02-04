Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM SCHURTMAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SCHURTMAN--William, passed away on February 1, 2020. His passing was confirmed by his daughters, Monica Schurtman and Deborah Wolf. He is survived by his daughters, their respective husbands, Raul and Pierre, and four grandchildren, David, Nicolas, Nicole, and Justin. Bill's wife of 55 years, Christine, predeceased him in 2015. Bill was born in Vienna in 1932. After Nazi Germany annexed Austria in 1938, his family fled to Shanghai. Bill remembered this period as an adventure. After WWII, the family resettled in Bolivia for three years. In 1950, his family arrived in New York. Bill worked and attended night school at the College of the City of New York, and received his BA. He received his law degree from Harvard Law School, and was admitted to the New York Bar. Bill met Christine on a ski trip with friends. She was a wonderful woman, whose family had survived WWII in Germany and resettled in the US. Marriage and family followed in 1959. Bill enjoyed sports, especially skiing and horseback riding, and world travel. Later in life, Bill and Chris split their time between New York City and a farm in upstate New York. Bill specialized in international commercial law. He first worked for Shea & Gould, where he rose to partner and head of litigation. He then joined Walter, Conston, Alexander & Schurtman, where he flourished and became Managing Partner. His firm merged with Alston & Bird in 2001. He retired soon thereafter, and devoted much of his time to pro bono cases. Bill filled his life with professional success, personal curiosity, and a beautiful family. He was deeply loved and respected by all who knew him - family, friends, clients, and professional colleagues. He will be missed.



