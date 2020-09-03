SHULEVITZ--William Paul, of New York City, formerly of Detroit, MI; San Juan, PR; and Miami, FL. Bill was born in Detroit on June 16, 1931 to Norman and Rose Shulevitz, immigrants from Eastern Europe. He died after a long battle with myelodysplastic syndrome and heart failure on August 21, 2020 at Mount Sinai West in New York, in the loving company of his wife and a daughter. Bill spent much of his life working at, or running, industrial laundries, starting with his father's company in Detroit and moving on to the Garment Corporation of America, at its height the second largest garment manufacturer in the United States. He left GCA in 1979 but kept a Puerto Rican division, Cadillac Uniform and Linen Supply, now managed by his son. When Bill's wife went to rabbinical school in New York in 1981, he switched to private investing. Bill was an inveterate traveler, sailor, and cyclist, and did the New York Times crossword puzzle religiously. He was also a committed member of the Jewish community, donating generously to Israeli and Jewish causes. He gave boundless love and good counsel to his wife, children, and grandchildren, as well as the many relatives and friends he welcomed into his circle. Bill will be keenly missed by all, including wife Marion; children Deborah, Michael, and Judith; grandchildren Alex and Rosa Schwartzburg, Oriana Shulevitz Rosado, and Moses and Josephine Lemann; and siblings Joseph and Melvin Shulevitz and Donna Weiss. The funeral was held via Zoom on August 24, and he was buried at Riverside Cemetery in Saddle Brook, N.J. Contributions may be made to Ansche Chesed synagogue in New York https://anschechesed.org/
or the Aplastic Anemia and MDS International Foundation (https://www.aamds.org/
forms/make-donation).