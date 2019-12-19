Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM SLATER. View Sign Service Information John J Fox Funeral Home Inc 2080 Boston Post Rd Larchmont , NY 10538 (914)-834-0144 Service 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM John J. Fox Funeral Home 2080 Boston Post Rd Larchmont , NY View Map Service 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM John J. Fox Funeral Home 2080 Boston Post Rd Larchmont , NY View Map Service 10:00 AM St. Augustine's Church Larchmont , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

SLATER--William James. Mamaroneck Business Owner and son of the former Chief of Police of the Westchester County Parkway and Director of Civil Defense William James Slater, Sr. (deceased 1955), died on Thursday, December 12 at White Plains Hospital in Westchester. Born on November 21, 1949 in Bronxville, "Jamie" Slater grew up on 42 Harmon Drive in Larchmont prior to moving to 221B Larchmont Acres. He attended St. Augustine's grammar school, Salesian High School where he ran on the track team, and SUNY Plattsburgh where he majored in English. In the early 1980s, shortly after his mother's passing, he started the Paramount Taxi & Limousine business with his wife, Rosalia, still in operation today. For 15 years, he was a baseball coach in the Larchmont/Mamaroneck little league and for travel teams throughout the county. He is featured in the background of Martin Scorsese's "The Departed" at minute 8:00 as father to a Police Academy graduate in Yonkers. His mother was Anne Adelaide Ryan (deceased 1979), the daughter of Delia Cunningham (deceased 1942) whose family immigrated from County Waterford, Ireland to Yonkers in the 1860s, and Daniel Ryan (deceased 1949) of Yonkers. His grandmother on his father's side was Mary J. (O'Donnell) Slater (deceased 1956) who immigrated from Dublin, Ireland to Yonkers at the turn of the century. His grandfather was Michael F. Slater (deceased 1934) who had 10 children, many killed during World War I, and who in 1890 was honorably discharged as Sergeant of the US Army's 69th Infantry Regiment, part of the New York Army National Guard (christened the "Fighting Sixty-Ninth" by Robert E. Lee during the Civil War after he watched his forces suffer a resounding Union victory at the Battle of Malvern Hill). He is survived by his widow, Mrs. Rosalia (Correa) Slater; his son, an attorney, Mr. Dennis Michael Slater of Larchmont; and his sister, Ms. Michelle A. Slater of Larchmont. Visitations will occur today at John J. Fox Funeral Home in Larchmont from 2-4pm and 7-9pm, and service will occur on Friday at St. Augustine's Church in Larchmont at 10am, followed by interment at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Yonkers.



