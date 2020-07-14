WILLIAM SLUSSER

SLUSSER--William Peter. W. Peter Slusser, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on June 26, age 91. He was born in 1929 in California, Peter graduated as President of Santa Rosa High School and with Honors from Stanford University. There, he met his "Lovely Jo", Joanne Eleanor Briggs, his soulmate of over 66 years. After Harvard Business School, he served as Second Lieutenant in the Air Force in Annapolis, Maryland on the Air Research and Development Command. Peter was a leader in the Investment Banking business from 1955 until his passing in 2020. Peter started on Wall Street with Dean Witter, joining Shields & Company in 1960 where as General Partner he established one of the first dedicated Merger & Acquisition practices. In 1976, he was recruited by Paine, Webber where he led the merger with Blyth, Eastman, Dillon and built the Mergers & Acquisitions group into one of the top ten firms on Wall Street. In 1988, Peter founded Slusser Associates and served on many boards, including ADT. He was a member of the California Senate Commission on Corporate Governance. He also managed a first-class Vineyard and Ranching business on the family ranch founded in 1847 by his great- grandfather in Sonoma County, California. Peter was a member of The Knickerbocker and The Harvard Clubs. A boxer, rugby and football player, and runner in Central Park, before it was popular. He cherished letter writing, opera and classical music. A lifelong historian, Peter inspired all to be learners and lead productive lives. Peter is remembered for his steadfast love of Joanne and his family, devotion to Slusser Ranch, his outsized work ethic, sense of fairness and empathy, belief in education and mentorship of young professionals. Now, he is with the Lovely Jo, dancing elegantly and watching down with a loving careful eye. Peter is survived by five children, Kathleen Mullen, Martin Slusser, Dr. Wendelin Slusser, Caroline Slusser Converse and Sarah Slusser, 14 grandchildren and nine great- grandchildren. In his honor, please consider sending donations to the Columbia College of Physicians and Surgeons, Division of Cardiology c/o Dr. Jerry Gliklich or c/o The Jahangir Rahman MD Scholarship fund; or to Stanford Alumni Association; or, as Jojo would agree, plant a tree.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store