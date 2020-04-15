SOLOMON--William, MD. The Medical Staff of Maimonides Medical Center is so deeply saddened by the sudden passing and untimely death of Dr. William Solomon. Dr. Solomon joined Maimonides Medical Center as a Hematologist/Oncologist over 10 years ago after being at Downstate Medical Center. He was a wonderful human being, excellent doctor who cared so much about his patients. He was a number one scientist, exceptional teacher and was a full tenured professor at Downstate Medical Center. He worked tirelessly at the Cancer Center trying to heal as many patients as he could. He will be sorely missed by all his colleagues, patients and friends. Our sincere condolences are extended to his entire family. Edward Chapnick, MD, Pres Harry Adler, MD, Pres-Elect Monica Ghitan, MD, Secy Juan Kupferman, MD, Treas George Neiderman, MD, Past-Pres



