SOLOMON--William B., MD It is with deep regret that we record the passing of our esteemed friend and colleague. A favorite among the physicians he trained, Dr. Solomon chaired the Maimonides Institutional Review Board, oversaw the hospital's Malignant Hematology Tumor Conference, and was frequently recognized as one of New York's leading cancer physicians by Castle Connolly and New York Magazine. A memorial lecture will be established at Maimonides in his honor. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife Terry and the entire Solomon family. Eugene Keilin, Chair, Board ofTrustees Kenneth D. Gibbs, President & CEO Robert A. Press, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer Maimonides Medical Center
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 25, 2020