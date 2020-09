Or Copy this URL to Share

STERN--William. UJA-Federation of New York mourns the passing of William Stern, beloved husband of Sharon. William's legacy will live on through his family's philanthropy. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Sharon, his children Steven (Nancy), Paul (Lisa), and Lisa Gillman, and the entire family. Amy A. B. Bressman, President; David L. Moore, Chair of the Board; Eric S. Goldstein, CEO





