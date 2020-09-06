STERN--William H. It is with great sadness that we mourn the loss of our family patriarch William Stern, who passed away on August 28. A real estate industry leader for over four decades, Bill was one of New York's preeminent mortgage bankers, responsible for arranging the financing of numerous major projects in Manhattan and nationwide. Born in New York City on April 13, 1930 to Sig and Lena Stern, he graduated from Bryant High School in Queens and earned his law degree from Syracuse University and his LLM from NYU. Following his honorable discharge from the United States Air Force, where he attained the rank of Captain during the Korean War, he went into the mortgage business, and had great success as a partner of Sonnenblick-Goldman Company. Later retiring to Jupiter, FL, he spent much time in and around the water, enjoying swimming in the ocean, piloting his boat, and savoring memorable times with his children and grandchildren. He was devoted to his wife of 62 years, Sharon, children Paul (Lisa), Lisa and Steven (Nancy), nine grandchildren, and one great-grandson. He will live on through the lessons he taught and the example he lived.





