STEWARD--Rev. William. The Reverend William Steward, 72, died February 14th, 2019, in Des Moines, IA. Born July 3, 1946 to Harvey and Blanche Lichtenstein Steward in Grand Mound, IA. Bill earned a Bachelor's degree from The University of Iowa and a Masters of Divinity from Union Seminary in New York City. He met Nancy Haines at college; they married in 1969. He was champion on the game show Jeopardy in the early '70's. Bill served six Iowa Methodist parishes over 40 years, finishing at Des Moines Grace in 2011. He served on the Morningside College Board of Directors, the Iowa Conference Board of Church and Society, and the Iowa Methodist Federation for Social Action. Bill had a deep faith, focused on peace, justice, and civil and GLBTQ rights. He preached liberation theology, and love of God and neighbor. He loved people and their unique stories. Survived by wife Nancy; children Sarah and Joshua; grandchildren Talia and Blaine. Bless your heart, Bill. Shalom.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 24, 2019