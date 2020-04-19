Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM SWAIN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SWAIN--William Merrick Jr. September 1, 1940 - March 30, 2020. William Merrick Swain, Jr., passed away suddenly on March 30, 2020 at the age of 79 in Palm Desert, CA. Born in Philadelphia, PA on September 1, 1940 to Mary Jane Hawley Swain and William Merrick Swain, Sr., Bill was preceded in death by his parents and brother Anthony. He is survived by the love of his life and wife for 35 years, Linda McStay Swain, children William Merrick ("Erik") Swain, III (Christine), Ellie Ballard (Matt) and Nicole Kipke (Karl), five grandchildren, sister Mary Borie, brothers Clifford and Thomas and cousin June McLaughlin. Bill attended Chestnut Hill Academy in Philadelphia, where he was class valedictorian. In 1962 he graduated from Princeton University, where he majored in economics, was the captain in charge of all the dining halls, served as captain of the rugby team and developed friendships that would last his lifetime. After graduating from Princeton, studying for a year at the London School of Economics and beginning a career in banking, Bill co-founded Linpro, a real estate development firm, where he served as Managing Partner until he retired at the age of 48. After retiring, Bill and his beloved soulmate Linda traveled the globe, exploring exotic destinations on nearly every continent. Inseparable, when Linda and Bill weren't traveling, they spent time between their homes in Palm Desert, CA and Princeton, NJ - later relocating from Princeton to Austin, TX - with family and a vast network of friends. Bill's leadership and generosity extended to charities, where he served as a trustee or director for countless organizations, including the National Foundation for Advancement in the Arts (NFAA), Princeton University, and the D&R Greenway Land Trust. Bill was an avid golfer, accomplished chef, selfless mentor and wise counselor. Bill's devotion to his wife, children, grandchildren and friends was unparalleled. His love, smile, laugh and generous spirit will be missed by all who were lucky enough to know him.



SWAIN--William Merrick Jr. September 1, 1940 - March 30, 2020. William Merrick Swain, Jr., passed away suddenly on March 30, 2020 at the age of 79 in Palm Desert, CA. Born in Philadelphia, PA on September 1, 1940 to Mary Jane Hawley Swain and William Merrick Swain, Sr., Bill was preceded in death by his parents and brother Anthony. He is survived by the love of his life and wife for 35 years, Linda McStay Swain, children William Merrick ("Erik") Swain, III (Christine), Ellie Ballard (Matt) and Nicole Kipke (Karl), five grandchildren, sister Mary Borie, brothers Clifford and Thomas and cousin June McLaughlin. Bill attended Chestnut Hill Academy in Philadelphia, where he was class valedictorian. In 1962 he graduated from Princeton University, where he majored in economics, was the captain in charge of all the dining halls, served as captain of the rugby team and developed friendships that would last his lifetime. After graduating from Princeton, studying for a year at the London School of Economics and beginning a career in banking, Bill co-founded Linpro, a real estate development firm, where he served as Managing Partner until he retired at the age of 48. After retiring, Bill and his beloved soulmate Linda traveled the globe, exploring exotic destinations on nearly every continent. Inseparable, when Linda and Bill weren't traveling, they spent time between their homes in Palm Desert, CA and Princeton, NJ - later relocating from Princeton to Austin, TX - with family and a vast network of friends. Bill's leadership and generosity extended to charities, where he served as a trustee or director for countless organizations, including the National Foundation for Advancement in the Arts (NFAA), Princeton University, and the D&R Greenway Land Trust. Bill was an avid golfer, accomplished chef, selfless mentor and wise counselor. Bill's devotion to his wife, children, grandchildren and friends was unparalleled. His love, smile, laugh and generous spirit will be missed by all who were lucky enough to know him. Published in The New York Times on Apr. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close