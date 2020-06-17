WILLIAM SWARTCHILD

SWARTCHILD--William G. III, of Tenafly, NJ, passed away Tuesday night from pneumonia at the age of 84. William was a loving husband to wife, Coco; a beloved father to daughters, Sheila Dietz and Katherine Penna, and stepfather to Nara, Jonathan and Amanda Schoenberg; and an adored grandfather to his eight grandchildren. His cat, Stanley, thought he was pretty grand, too. Having grown up in Chicago, IL, William attended Harvard University and received a PhD in Literature from Columbia University. He proceeded to be a professor of Literature first at the University of San Francisco and then at Wilkes College. He later indulged his love of new technology by learning computer programming and working for AIG for the remainder of his career. William was a Life Master in bridge, a lover of the arts and a collector of LPs, books and movies. In addition to bridge- playing, William devoted much of his retirement years to causes he cared deeply about, volunteering for Planned Parenthood in Morristown and tutoring immigrants in English. All his life, Will sought to broaden his perspective - learning languages, devouring books and ideas, engaging others in discussion. He was always ethical and righteous in his words and deeds. He will be greatly missed. The family welcomes donations to Planned Parenthood in Morristown in Will's honor as an expression of sympathy.





