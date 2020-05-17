WILLIAM TROY
TROY--William B. 1926 - 2020. William B. Troy died peacefully at his home on May 13th at the age of 94. Born and raised in New York, the son of Carl and Minna Troy, Bill was for 60 years the beloved husband of Joanne Joslin Troy who shared his passion for travel, fly fishing, golf, backgammon and, most of all, time spent with their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bill was a devoted father to three daughters, Jill Werner, Nancy de Wit, and Susan Troy; the proud grandfather of Teddy, Carolyn, Amanda, Daniel, Elias, Liza and Rachel; and the delighted great-grand- father of nine. A graduate of Yale and a U.S. Navy Ensign, Bill was the President and CEO of General Linen Supply and Laundry Co., Inc., started in 1898 by Bill's grandfather and known throughout the New York Metropolitan area as "Cascade." The company, along with Martin Linen Supply Company in Texas and California and Cadet Uniform in California, thrived under Bill's leadership which lasted for close to six decades.


Published in New York Times on May 17, 2020.
