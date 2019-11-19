WANGERIN--William H., Jr. (Bill), of Summit, NJ, originally from Green Bay, WI, passed away peacefully at home on November 13, 2019 at the age of 51 after a brief but courageous battle with brain cancer. Bill is survived by Laura, his wife of 20 years; his parents, William and Barbara Wangerin; his sisters, Laurie Wangerin and Julie (Scott) Berken; his brother, David (Jodi) Wangerin; his mother-in-law, Donna Eggers; brother-in-law, Kurt (Jill) Eggers; his sisters-in-law, Heidi (Eric) Eggers-Ulve and Alison Keast; and fourteen nieces and nephews. An alumnus of Green Bay East High School, Bill graduated magna cum laude from Miami University in Ohio, and received his MBA from Harvard Business School. He worked as a financial analyst in Mergers and Acquisitions at Goldman, Sachs & Co., as an associate at Eagle Industries and Hidden Creek Industries, and was Vice President of Finance and Operations at Lov-It Creamery as a third-generation Wisconsin butter and cheese maker before joining One Equity Partners, the private-equity arm of JPMorgan Chase, where he was a founding member and managing director. Services are being handled by Paul Ippolito Summit Memorial in Summit, NJ and Proko-Wall Funeral Home in Green Bay, WI. Services celebrating Bill's life will be held on November 23 at 11:00am at the Meyersville Presbyterian Church in Gillette, NJ, and in February 2020 in Green Bay, WI (date and time to be determined). In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory. Please visit ippolitofuneralhomes.com for detailed donation information.
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 19, 2019