WARNER--William Lee, 72, passed away peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 21st, 2019, after a 17 month illness. He is survived by his adoring wife of 26 years, Anita, and loving nieces, Chloe Warner, Jennifer Jarden, and her daughters, Charlotte and Angelina. Born January 20th, 1947 to William and Dori Warner of Manhattan, Lee was the ultimate New Yorker. After attending St. Hilda's and St. Hugh's, and The Williston Northampton School, he received a BA from Columbia College and an MBA from NYU Stern. Lee was a Managing Director at J.P. Morgan Investment Management and then at Global Investment Advisors. Following a successful career in Money Management, he and Anita fulfilled their dream of sharing their time between Manhattan and Antibes, France. Celebration Service will be held at St. Bartholomew's Chapel, 325 Park Ave., New York, on April 30th at 3:30pm. Donations in Lee's memory may be made to the Rhodes Center for Glioblastoma, New York Presbyterian, Office of Development, 850 Third Avenue, 12th Floor, New York, NY 10022.



