WEBB--William David, 93, passed peacefully in his home in Jenkintown, PA on February 26, 2020 with his family by his side. He was predeceased by his sister, Dr. Ruth Cameron Webb and parents Air Force Lieutenant William H. Webb and Ruth Cameron Webb. He is survived by his loving wife, Frances Moore Webb, four daughters, 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He loved his family deeply. He served in the 12th Cavalry as a translator in occupied Japan from 1945-1946. He graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Wesleyan University (CT) in 1949 and earned his JD from Yale School of Law in 1953. Funeral service information at: www.craftgivnish.com In honor of his compassion and concern for all, please vote in November.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 28, 2020