WEINBERG--William Paul. William Paul Weinberg, a modeling executive, died on Friday, November 8, 2019. He was 88 years old and lived on Williams Island in Aventura, FL. Mr. Weinberg was born in Brooklyn, NY, where he attended Erasmus Hall High School. After serving in the US Coast Guard, he worked as a travel agent at the Rand-Fields Travel Agency in Beverly Hills, CA. He then returned to the east coast where he worked as a photographer's rep and a model agent. He rose through the ranks at Ford Models before becoming an owner and the president of Wilhelmina International Limited. Bill was a gentleman in every sense of the word. He was a man of honor, integrity and unwavering support and guidance for so many. He will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. He was predeceased by his wife, Carole Mills Weinberg, his brother, Lawrence A. Weinberg, his sister-in-law, Ruth Ann Weinberg and his parents, Ray Leibowitz Weinberg and Samuel Weinberg. Survivors include his nieces and nephew, Lisa Weinberg, Nancy Weinberg Simon and Stephen Weinberg. Published in The New York Times on Dec. 15, 2019

