WINSHIP--William B. William Barr Winship died on Friday, July 19, 2019. He is survived by his son Caleb Winship, his step-son Charles Greene III (Virginia) and his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Judith. He attended Denison University (B.A.), then served as an officer in the U.S. Navy for four years. He earned a J.D. from Yale Law School and an LL.M from NYU School of Law. He spent his entire legal career at Davidson, Dawson & Clark, where he was a partner specializing in trusts and estates and tax matters. He also served from 1977 to 2017 as a trustee of the Betterment Fund, a charitable fund making grants to benefit residents of Maine. He was a longtime member of the First Presbyterian Church (NYC) and the Yale Club of New York City. A joint memorial service for Bill and Judith will be held on September 7 at 11am at the First Presbyterian Church, 12 West 12th Street, NYC. In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to the church or a .
Published in The New York Times on Aug. 4, 2019