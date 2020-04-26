Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM ZEILER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ZEILER--Dr. William B. Dr. William B. Zeiler, MD, FCAP, one of the world's leading pathologists, died on March 24, 2020 in Washington, D.C. Dr. Zeiler regarded pathology as the essential field in medicine, for without correct diagnosis, disease cannot be treated. He was a leader in establishing national and international clinical guidelines in laboratory testing. He recognized the limitations of individual hospital laboratories and established one of the first referral-based laboratories, the Clinical Pathology Facility, CPF, with a formal relationship with Mayo Medical Laboratories. CPF later merged with MetPath and other labs to become Quest Diagnostics. Nationally, he worked with The College of American Pathologists, CAP, the world's largest society of board-certified pathologists, elected to positions as governor, vice-president and then President of the CAP from 1987-1989, and awarded the CAP Pathologist of the Year in 1990. He traveled worldwide to establish international laboratory accreditation standards. The CAP now accredits laboratories in more than 50 countries. The CAP's tribute to him noted that "He was known as an ambassador of medicine who continually advanced the specialty of pathology for the betterment of patient care around the world." He was named President of the World Association of Societies of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine in 1997. Dr. Zeiler was one of the first to recognize the horizons of nuclear medicine, writing that with molecular medicine "the laboratory is approaching the center of medicine where laboratory testing represents the primary diagnostic and even treatment indicator". Dr. Zeiler created the ongoing CAP Committee for Molecular Pathology. Dr. Zeiler's philanthropic focus was for the Mayo Clinic, where Professorships in Cytopathology in his wife's name and Pathology in his name are established and for the CAP's philanthropic Foundation's See, Test & Treat program providing free cancer screening, health education and connection to health care providers to underserved women in America. The beat of jazz accompanied him throughout his life, from playing piano in jazz clubs all over Pittsburgh to finance medical school at the University of Pittsburgh, to jamming with top professionals in cities all over the world. Dr. Zeiler had just turned 99 and is survived by his five children, Anita Vergne, Mary Haft, Maura Froelich, William J. Zeiler and Gerry Zeiler, and their spouses, and eleven grandchildren. The family asks that any donations be made in the name of the William B. Zeiler, MD Professorship in Pathology, at the Mayo Clinic, Department of Development, 200 First Street, SW, Rochester, MN 55905 as well as to the Pittsburgh Musicians Union, at the American Federation of Musicians at 564 Forbes Avenue, Suite 1003, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.



ZEILER--Dr. William B. Dr. William B. Zeiler, MD, FCAP, one of the world's leading pathologists, died on March 24, 2020 in Washington, D.C. Dr. Zeiler regarded pathology as the essential field in medicine, for without correct diagnosis, disease cannot be treated. He was a leader in establishing national and international clinical guidelines in laboratory testing. He recognized the limitations of individual hospital laboratories and established one of the first referral-based laboratories, the Clinical Pathology Facility, CPF, with a formal relationship with Mayo Medical Laboratories. CPF later merged with MetPath and other labs to become Quest Diagnostics. Nationally, he worked with The College of American Pathologists, CAP, the world's largest society of board-certified pathologists, elected to positions as governor, vice-president and then President of the CAP from 1987-1989, and awarded the CAP Pathologist of the Year in 1990. He traveled worldwide to establish international laboratory accreditation standards. The CAP now accredits laboratories in more than 50 countries. The CAP's tribute to him noted that "He was known as an ambassador of medicine who continually advanced the specialty of pathology for the betterment of patient care around the world." He was named President of the World Association of Societies of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine in 1997. Dr. Zeiler was one of the first to recognize the horizons of nuclear medicine, writing that with molecular medicine "the laboratory is approaching the center of medicine where laboratory testing represents the primary diagnostic and even treatment indicator". Dr. Zeiler created the ongoing CAP Committee for Molecular Pathology. Dr. Zeiler's philanthropic focus was for the Mayo Clinic, where Professorships in Cytopathology in his wife's name and Pathology in his name are established and for the CAP's philanthropic Foundation's See, Test & Treat program providing free cancer screening, health education and connection to health care providers to underserved women in America. The beat of jazz accompanied him throughout his life, from playing piano in jazz clubs all over Pittsburgh to finance medical school at the University of Pittsburgh, to jamming with top professionals in cities all over the world. Dr. Zeiler had just turned 99 and is survived by his five children, Anita Vergne, Mary Haft, Maura Froelich, William J. Zeiler and Gerry Zeiler, and their spouses, and eleven grandchildren. The family asks that any donations be made in the name of the William B. Zeiler, MD Professorship in Pathology, at the Mayo Clinic, Department of Development, 200 First Street, SW, Rochester, MN 55905 as well as to the Pittsburgh Musicians Union, at the American Federation of Musicians at 564 Forbes Avenue, Suite 1003, Pittsburgh, PA 15219. Published in The New York Times on Apr. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close