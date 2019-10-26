NAGLER--Willibald. The American Austrian Foundation notes with sadness the passing of our esteemed honorary trustee Dr. Willibald Nagler. A sought after medical authority and lecturer, Dr. Nagler was a longtime Professor at Cornell University's Medical College, Chairman of Rehabilitation Medicine at New York Hospital- Weill Cornell Medical Center, and a consultant at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. A native of Austria, Willi supported the programs of the American Austrian Foundation, particularly the Salzburg Medical Seminars, which provide advanced medical education for physicians from Central and Eastern Europe, Central Asia, Mexico and Africa. We send our sincerest condolences to his wife Marion and to his family and colleagues.
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 26, 2019