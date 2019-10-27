Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIBALD NAGLER. View Sign Service Information Edward Lawrence Funeral Home 2119 Boston Post Rd Darien , CT 06820 (203)-655-6127 Send Flowers Obituary

NAGLER--Willibald. Willibald Nagler, 90, Chief of Physical Rehabilitation Medicine at New York Hospital. Willibald Nagler passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at the age of 90. A native of Austria, Dr. Nagler received his medical degree in 1958 from the University of Vienna. The kindness of American troops after the war inspired him to pursue a life in the United States. From 1971 to 2005 he held the position of Professor of Rehabilitation Medicine at Weill Cornell Medical Center and Chief of the Department of Rehabilitation Medicine at The New York Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center. His patients included the late President John F. Kennedy, many famous musicians, sports figures and business leaders. He was a sought after medical authority and received many honors for his work among them the Austrian Decoration for Sciences and Arts. He appeared on national television numerous times, authored many articles in medical journals and received acclaim for his popular book, "Dr. Nagler's Body Maintenance and Repair Book." Dr. Nagler is survived by his wife Marion of over 50 years, his two sons, Alexander and Christian, his two daughters-in-law, Melanie and Tasha, and four grandchildren Edward, Henry, Marie and Philipp. He also leaves many other family members and friends. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to New York- Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center. Services will be private.



