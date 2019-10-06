BENEDICT--Williston and Rosalind. Williston Russell, October 10, 1929 - July 12, 2019. Rosalind Candlin, July 16, 1940 - August 24, 2019. Devoted to each other for 57 years. Loving parents to Francesca and Julia, grandparents to Alice. Williston was the owner/proprietor of Trebizond Rare Books; member of ABAA. Rosalind was an expert on Oriental carpets and textiles. Both passionate about their family, politics and literature; endlessly knowledgeable and with insatiable curiosity. Greatly missed by all. With love. Service at The St. John's Episcopal Church on The Green in Washington, CT, October 12 at 2pm.
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 6, 2019