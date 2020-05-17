Or Copy this URL to Share

WINNICK--Wilma Artus. In Loving Memory, Wilma Artus Winnick, December 8, 1923 to May 12, 2020. Professor and Chair of the Psychology Department, Queens College, New York City. Longest serving professor at CUNY. Survived by two daughters, Pamela R. Winnick of Pittsburgh, PA and Holly C. Winnick of Port Washington, NY; two grandchildren and three grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Queens College Foundation, 65-30 Kissena Blvd., 9th Floor, Queens, NY 11367.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store