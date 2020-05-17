WILMA WINNICK
WINNICK--Wilma Artus. In Loving Memory, Wilma Artus Winnick, December 8, 1923 to May 12, 2020. Professor and Chair of the Psychology Department, Queens College, New York City. Longest serving professor at CUNY. Survived by two daughters, Pamela R. Winnick of Pittsburgh, PA and Holly C. Winnick of Port Washington, NY; two grandchildren and three grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Queens College Foundation, 65-30 Kissena Blvd., 9th Floor, Queens, NY 11367.


Published in New York Times on May 17, 2020.
