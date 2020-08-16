WINDLE PRIEM

Win and I first met in the 60's when we served at VP-8 in Norfolk, Va. Later, when I was in law school (BU) we spent memorable days at the Cape at his family home. We were both callow youths then in our twenties. I remember his ruddy cheeks, ready smile and great disposition. We had fun. I miss him,. My condolences to his family.



Don Gould, North Hampton, NH