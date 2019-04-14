NEWMAN--Winifred. Extraordinary woman. Graduated University of Pennsylvania at 20 with math degree. Programmer and systems analyst on Univac 1, the first computer. Worked on Project Matterhorn and Polaris Missile. Wrote and produced children's musicals celebrating accomplished women. A great cook, avid reader and theater-goer. Adoring wife of Gustave Newman, beloved mother to Eric, Debra and son-in-law Jeffrey Solowey. Devoted grandmother of Jack and Matthew Solowey. She will be deeply missed.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 14, 2019