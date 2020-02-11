SHORT--Winthrop Allen, on February 6, 2020, at Carol Woods Retirement Community, Chapel Hill, NC. Survived by sons Winthrop Jr., Andrew and David, six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren. Pre- deceased by wives Janet Gerdes (2004) and Marguerite Turner (2011), son John (1983), brother William (1991). Graduated Princeton University, Yale Law, NYU Law. Practiced law at Gerdes & Montgomery. Treasurer, then President of Knapp King-Size Corporation (Knapp Shoes). Purchased Knapp in leveraged buyout (ca. 1972). Trustee, Princeton University, 1972-1982. "...ranks as one of Princeton's great alumni leaders." Boards: Liberty Mutual Insurance, McCarter Theatre, Hurricane Island Outward Bound, and Princeton Blairstown Center. Supporter of academic, environmental and humanitarian organizations. Family services private. Burial Pretty Marsh, Mt. Desert, ME. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Mt. Desert Island Hospital, Princeton Blairstown Center, or Carol Woods Charitable Fund.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 11, 2020