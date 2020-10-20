1/1
WITOLD PERLINSKI
PERLINSKI--Witold. Witold Stanley Perlinski passed away peacefully on October 14, 2020. Witold was born November 1, 1940 in Lodz, Poland during WWII to the late Stanley and Wanda (Frankowska) Perlinski. He received a Bachelor's Degree in Chemistry and a Master's Degree in Chemical Engineering from Lodz Polytechnic Institute. Witold immigrated to the U.S. in 1968. A retired chemist for R Tape Corporation, Witold worked with adhesives and tapes as Chief Technical Officer. Witold also worked at National Starch and Chemical Corporation. During his tenure there, Witold proudly achieved six patents, including his most prominent one for developing the chemical structure of FunTak. Witold enjoyed reading WWII espionage novels, and discussing politics and world history. Up for any adventure, Witold enjoyed traveling the world. The sun made him smile. He loved swimming, seafood, and scotch all while listening to the blues. Witold is survived by his wife of fifty-three years, Deanna (Magda) Perlinski; his son Gerald and his wife Rachel; and daughter Alicia Michaux and her husband Stephen. He also leaves behind two grandchildren, Alexander and Brandon; and three siblings, Adam and wife Marlena, Pawel and wife Grazyna and Elizabeth Lykowska. Visit: MiddlesexFuneralHome.com to send condolences to the Perlinski family.


Published in New York Times on Oct. 20, 2020.
