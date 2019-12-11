POPPER--Wolf A., 91, passed away peacefully December 9, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Inge F. Rothenberg Popper, his daughter, Cynthia Tomasini and her husband Eric, his step-daughter, Marla Lomega and her husband, Michael, two granddaughters, Nadia and Rommie and a step-granddaughter, Amanda Lomega. As both a Holocaust survivor and proud Korean War Veteran, he was also proud of his Austrian heritage and an avid proponent for numerous organizations that were blessed to be served by his efforts. When Wolf was not busy working throughout his long financial career, he could be found composing music either at a piano, trumpet or even with his harmonica. There will be a service celebrating Wolf on Friday morning, December 13th at 10am at Temple Emanu-El in the Beth-El Chapel, Fifth Avenue at 65th Street.
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 11, 2019