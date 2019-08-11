TRETTER--Wolfgang, M.D. The Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center mourns the passing of our dear colleague, Dr. Wolfgang Tretter. Dr. Tretter joined our department in 1956 as a resident and served as a member of our faculty for over 50 years from 1963 until 2014. Dr. Tretter was a highly skilled clinician, a powerful advocate for his patients, and a member of our team who was always willing to give a helping hand. He was ahead of his time in the care of women with debilitating gynecologic conditions, leading a program in our department that preceded the subspecialty of urogynecology. Dedicated to education, he trained and inspired a new generation of leaders in our field. Dr. Tretter also served as chairman of the department's Surgical Review Committee for many years, a role that he performed tactfully and judiciously, along with representing the department on the Faculty Council of Columbia University. We are very fortunate to have had him on our faculty and extend our deepest condolences to his family. Mary D'Alton, M.D., Chair



