WORTHINGTON MAYO-SMITH

MAYO-SMITH-- Worthington, age 95 died peacefully at home in Rye, NY on Friday, June 5, 2020. A graduate of Deerfield Academy, Amherst College and Harvard Business School, he served as a Lieutenant in the Army Air Corps 1943-1945. A 63-year resident of Bedford, NY, he was active in many organizations including St. Matthew's Church, Rippowam-Cisqua School, Northern Westchester Hospital, Westchester Land Trust and the United Way. He was predeceased by his wife Margaret Collette Mayo-Smith and is survived by one daughter, Sabina Mayo-Smith of Topanga, CA; two sons William W. Mayo- Smith of Weston, MA, John F. Mayo-Smith of Rye, NY; and seven grandchildren. Funeral services will be private.





