Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1923 - 2020

Professor Xundao Shao, age 97, of Fort Lee, New Jersey, loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, passed in peace on Wednesday April 1, 2020.



In the late 1940's, Professor Shao left China aboard a freight ship, traveling at sea for more than a month to reach the United States, to pursue a doctorate from the University of Oregon, marking the start of an extraordinary career.



He was a lifelong educator, professor, writer, and perhaps most importantly, a believer in the basic virtues of being true, thinking positively, and doing good for others.



Born in Fuzhou, China, he became a pioneer in medical English education in his homeland, widely recognized and respected, whose council was widely sought after. He authored a textbook series which became the standard for medical school students studying English in China. He leaves a legion of physicians inspired by his work and principles.



With a life of significant accomplishments and none to regret, he will continue to inspire, and will be warmly remembered and greatly missed. He spent his last years in America, a country he always loved. He is survived by his beloved wife Qihong Gao, son Wei Shao, daughters Jie Shao and Hong Shao, 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.



He will be laid to rest at Ferncliff Cemetery in Hartsdale, NY.



A celebration of his life is planned for September 14, 2020. Professor Xundao Shao, age 97, of Fort Lee, New Jersey, loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, passed in peace on Wednesday April 1, 2020.In the late 1940's, Professor Shao left China aboard a freight ship, traveling at sea for more than a month to reach the United States, to pursue a doctorate from the University of Oregon, marking the start of an extraordinary career.He was a lifelong educator, professor, writer, and perhaps most importantly, a believer in the basic virtues of being true, thinking positively, and doing good for others.Born in Fuzhou, China, he became a pioneer in medical English education in his homeland, widely recognized and respected, whose council was widely sought after. He authored a textbook series which became the standard for medical school students studying English in China. He leaves a legion of physicians inspired by his work and principles.With a life of significant accomplishments and none to regret, he will continue to inspire, and will be warmly remembered and greatly missed. He spent his last years in America, a country he always loved. He is survived by his beloved wife Qihong Gao, son Wei Shao, daughters Jie Shao and Hong Shao, 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.He will be laid to rest at Ferncliff Cemetery in Hartsdale, NY.A celebration of his life is planned for September 14, 2020. Published on NYTimes.com from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close