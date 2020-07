Or Copy this URL to Share

Share YAAKOV's life story with friends and family

Share YAAKOV's life story with friends and family

SULLIVAN--Yaakov. Died June 28, 2020 at 73. Stage actor (Richard Russell in 2013 The Great Society), researcher at Columbia University and civil rights activist in Israel and US. He loved Judaism, his Irish heritage and his Newburgh, NY home. Predeceased by parents John and Mary (Murtaugh) Sullivan and friend Scott Smith. Buried in Spring Hill Cemetery, Milwaukee, WI.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store