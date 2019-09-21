Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Yakov Pevzner. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1939 - 2019

HUSBAND, FATHER, GRANDFATHER, PHYSICIST AND ONE OF THE LAST LENINGRAD SIEGE SURVIVORS PASSES AWAY AT AGE 79.



Yakov Pevzner's life is a testament to endurance, persistence and love. Born in the Soviet Union on the eve of World War II, Yakov was one of the few children to survive the 900-day Nazi seige of St. Petersburg (then Leningrad). Survival came with a hefty cost as Yakov was left with lifelong health complications including polio and tuberculosis.



Yakov endured, even thrived, as a young man studying physics, practicing gymnastics (despite an atrophied leg), building a summer house for his family, and even sailing with his friends at the Leningrad yacht club. Perhaps nothing pleased Yakov more than zipping around the streets of St. Petersburg on his Soviet-style Vespa with Nadia - the love of his life - on the backseat.



Yakov and Nadia married in 1970, and were soon joined by their first son Boris. From that time forward, Yakov persisted in trying to bring his new family to the United States only to be thwarted repeatedly by the Soviet regime. In 1979, the Pevzner family welcomed their second son Lev, which intensified Yakov's efforts to find a better life for his wife and children. Blacklisted by the Soviets, Yakov lost his job at the university, having to support his family by taking odd jobs elsewhere. This included a not entirely sanctioned stint painting posters for a movie theater just to put food on the table.



Finally, in 1989, Yakov and his family were able to emigrate to Queens, New York, and reunite with his mother, brother, and extended family.



Now free, Yakov became a voracious reader of uncensored history books as he pieced together his challenging life in the Soviet Union. He also spent countless hours with his younger son Lev - traveling around America, and teaching him everything from chess to science to drawing to tennis. The tennis lessons were particularly remarkable: even though his legs required a cane, Yakov still managed to deftly move around the tennis court.



Yakov took great pride watching his sons flourish and graduate from two of the most prestigious universities in America - Boris from MIT and Lev from Harvard. Yakov took even greater pride watching his sons follow his path by marrying the loves of their lives - Boris to Cristina and Lev to Kate.



Yakov had two grandchildren, Oscar and Victor, whom he loved very much. Oscar is already emulating Yakov through a love of gymnastics and zipping around on his scooter.



Yakov passed away peacefully on September 21, 2019, with Nadia, his one true love and life companion, by his bedside. "Ours was a lifelong love affair, parental partnership and friendship" she reminisces. "When I remember him, I get transported to the backseat of that Vespa in St. Petersburg, and I feel the freedom and the love that we had during our fifty years together."



