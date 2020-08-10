1/
Yariv Kafri
1965 - 2020
A warrior, a fighter and a very brave hero who never quit.
He was deeply in love with wife and soulmate Danielle and his two devoted and outstanding sons Roey and Jake.
The family had constant and unparalleled support from his father-in-law Bruce and mother-in-law Mary Rabiner.
Our prayers will be with you always.
Rest in peace.
Aunt Barbara and Orin

Donations in memory of Yariv Kafri to:
Massachusetts General Hospital
www.giving.massgeneral.org/target
Tribute section

Published in New York Times from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
