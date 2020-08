KAFRI--Yariv, age 55, died August 9, 2020. A warrior, a fighter and a very brave hero who never quit. He was deeply in love with his wife and soulmate, Danielle and his two devoted and outstanding sons, Roey and Jake. The family had constant and unending support from his father-in-law, Bruce and mother-in-law, Mary Rabiner. Our prayers will be with you always. Rest in peace. Donations in memory of Yariv Kafri, Tribute section, www.giving.massgeneral.org/target Aunt Barbara and Orin