ECKSTEIN--Rabbi Yechiel. The Officers, Board, and global staff of the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee (JDC) deeply mourn the untimely death of Rabbi Yechiel Eckstein, z"l, the founder and president of the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews and a towering figure in the philanthropic and Jewish world. Rabbi Eckstein served as a longtime JDC Board member and Executive Committee member and was, together with IFCJ, the recipient of the Raoul Wallenberg Award, JDC's highest award. The Mishna says: "Whoever saves a life, it is considered as if he saved an entire world." Therefore, what can one say about someone whose life work helped save tens of thousands of lives. As our staunch partner in the Lifeline partnership, Rabbi Eckstein and IFCJ worked with us on behalf of elderly Jews in the former Soviet Union who are the poorest Jews in the world. We cherished his stalwart passion for the Jewish people, Israel, and for aiding the neediest among us. His vision, dedication, and urgent call for the ongoing relief of Jews in need serve as a lesson to us all and will serve as a legacy for generations to come. May Rabbi Eckstein's family, including his wife, Joelle, and daughters Tamar, Talia and Yael, be comforted among the mourners of Zion and Jerusalem. Penny Blumenstein, Chairman of the Board Stanley A. Rabin, President David M. Schizer, CEO



