ECKSTEIN--Rabbi Yechiel. The Yeshiva University family mourns the passing of Rabbi Yechiel Eckstein '68YUHS, '73YC, '75BR, '75R, z"l. Rabbi Eckstein will be remembered as a loyal alumnus and a role model for all Yeshiva University students in how he led his personal and professional lives and the tremendous work he has done for the community and to help Jewish causes in Israel, Europe, and elsewhere. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his mother Belle (Beila) Eckstein, his wife Joelle Eckstein and his children Tamar (and Nate), Talya (and Ari), and Yael (and Amichai); his siblings Ahuva (and Gary) Epstein, Rachayl "Rock" (and Rabbi Dr. Hillel) Davis, and Beryl Yisrael (and Doreen) Eckstein, and all their grandchildren. May they find comfort among those who mourn for Zion and Jerusalem. Yeshiva University Dr. Ari Berman, President Moshael J. Straus, Chair, Board of Trustees



