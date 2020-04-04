Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Yen-Chun Chen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CHEN--Yen-Chun. 1932-2020. Yen-Chun Chen, 88, passed away January 28, 2020, in San Diego, California with his loving wife by his side. Son of the late Fong-Po and Kao-Cheng (Long) Chen, Yen-Chun was born in Beijing, China. He and his five siblings and their parents immigrated to Taiwan in 1950 where he attended college at Cheng Kung University and met a group of fellow students who would become his lifelong friends. He came to the United States to attend graduate school, studying engineering at the University of Florida, Gainesville. Upon graduating, he moved to New York where he married his one true love Wan-Ling and started a family in Queens, NY. Yen-Chun spent 24 years working as a structural civil engineer for PSE&G in Newark, NJ. He and his wife lived in Bayside, Queens for almost 40 years before moving to California to be closer to their grandchildren. He enjoyed family get-togethers, reunions with his college buddies and traveling with friends and relatives. Most recently, he traveled to the Panama Canal, an engineer's dream. He loved singing, Sudoku, classical music, brainteasers, linguine with clam sauce and root beer floats. He deeply treasured his family and friends, especially his three grandsons - Gavyn, Kyle and Charlie. They survive him, as do his wife Wan-Ling, their three daughters Gladys, Vicky and Julie, and his five siblings. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in his memory to your favorite organization.



