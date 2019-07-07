IKUTA--Yoshiko, 90, passed June 27, 2019 in Cleveland. A World War II survivor, graduate of Doshisha Women's College and Case Western Reserve University, social worker, activist, artist, and world citizen. She led Women Speak Out for Peace and Justice and stood up for peace, human rights, and ending the embargo against Cuba. She is survived by her daughter, Rev. C. Nozomi Ikuta (Dr. James Watson); grandson, Dr. Peter Watson (Dr. Alexandra Sakatos); and granddaughter, Hannah Watson. A memorial concert will be held on Saturday, August 3 at 7pm at Denison Ave. UCC, 9900 Denison Ave., Cleveland, OH 44102. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to Denison Avenue UCC or via: https://www.gofundme.com/denison-ucc-restoring-hope
Published in The New York Times on July 7, 2019