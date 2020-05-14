1938 - 2020

Dr. Yukio Ishizuka, Japanese Harvard Trained Psychiatrist Draws on East & West to Develop Model of Well-Being, 82, Lives Happy, Dies Happy



Yukio Ishizuka (born June 14, 1938, in Hakodate, Japan) passed away in a loving state of mind on May 11, 2020 holding his beloved wife Colette Ishizuka's hand at the home of their son Marc Ishizuka in South Carolina. His French wife, Colette, fell madly in love with him in just five days in Paris 55 years ago, left her job, her country and family to follow him to the US and never regretted that monumental decision.



In 1975, while many psychiatrists continued to be preoccupied with the definition of psychological illnesses (DSM), Dr. Yukio Ishizuka asked the question, "What does it mean to be well? He hypothesized that three basic psychological spheres determine psychological health: the search for self, the need for intimacy, and the quest for achievement.



Over the next 45 years Yukio developed a new paradigm of health including a full personality model that withstands the demanding criteria for mental health models by Marie Jahoda, a hierarchy of defense when one's capability to cope are exceeded, a clinical approach that focuses on 'closeness' with a spouse or comparable partner for fundamental personality change, the use of crisis as an opportunity to transform far beyond a previous best, Lifetrack therapy, which defines, measures and enhances well-being as the central objective, and numerous clinical insights on self-actualization, fear, intimacy and personality transformation under crisis.



Yukio worked concurrently over thirty years with his daughter Nathalie Ishizuka, Director of Beyond Our Best, MBA, Yogi and Artist, applying Lifetrack insights to individuals, organizations, and international affairs. He inspired Dr. Marc Ishizuka, his devoted son, a psychiatrist to treat couples at the VA to strengthen intimacy.



Dr. Yukio Ishizuka graduated from Keio University Medical School, Tokyo, Japan in 1964. He completed his residency in Psychiatry at Mass Mental Health Center, Harvard Medical School in 1969. He is the founder of Japan International Medical Students Association (JIMSA), which received the coveted Japanese Health Culture Award in 2007 by the Minister of Japanese Health at the Japanese Imperial Palace. Author of Self-Actualization, Publisher Kodansha (Tokyo, 1982) his book sold over 45,000 copies in Japan. Dr. Yukio Ishizuka worked several years at McKinsey and Company.



Yukio left us with a book which he wishes to publish after his departure.



Happily Married for 53 years, he is survived by his loving wife Colette, and three children, Ken Ishizuka and wife Patricia Mericko Ishizuka, Nathalie Ishizuka Julien and Bruno Julien, Marc Ishizuka and Eugenia Pacheco-Pinedo Ishizuka and five beloved grandchildren Dimitri Julien, Leiko Julien, Arthur Ishizuka, Daniel Ishizuka and Elisabeth Anne Ishizuka.



Humanist helping those in need, tennis player and artist (member of Salmagundi Club of N.Y. as a resident artist since 1974), he loved his wife dearly and savoured life, family, and the well-being of all who were lucky to know him.



Mass Celebrated Resurrection Church, Rye, NY when we can be together.

