1932 - 2020

Zelda Indursky, loving wife of Jacob Indursky and mother of Mark and Mike Indursky, passed away on January 24, 2020, at the age of 87. Zelda - or Zoe, as she was called by friends - was a loving, loyal, strong, and independent woman who supported her husband as he worked nights while raising two boys and eventually starting her own business and thriving as the owner of a very successful retail clothing store in the Bronx.



Her strength came from a tough upbringing. Zoe grew up as Zelda Abramovitch, on a welfare farm in a small town in Montreal. She was the youngest of seven children, with six older brothers. Her family emigrated from Russia, and she was raised by her mother, Ida, since her father, Jack, passed away when Zelda was only 2 years old. Her mother would go into town for days at a time to sell eggs, leaving the seven children at home to fend for themselves. But all the children thrived, with most of the brothers working together to start a successful custom clothing company.



Zelda became a model and was an avid skier, and she eventually moved to New York City. Coincidentally, it was back in Canada where, at 20, she first met Jay Indursky, at a resort in the Laurentian mountains. After Jay returned from military service, they married in 1955 in Montreal. They then moved to the Bronx, where they she gave birth to Mark in 1958 and Mike in 1960, and had been married for almost 65 years.



Throughout her life, Zelda was fiercely loyal to her husband and children, always putting them before herself. She had unparalleled love, passion, grit, and determination for when it came to her family. Beautiful and funny, creative and clever, and as tough as they come, Zelda was a dear friend and an inspiration to so many.



Zelda is survived by her brother Harry, her husband and two sons, her daughter-in-law, Joy, and her granddaughters, Emma and Maris. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, January 26 26th, 2020, at the Riverside Memorial Chapel in Manhattan at 1:30 p.m. Published on NYTimes.com from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020

