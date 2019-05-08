MAYO--Zelda, born March 11, 1918, passed away peacefully on May 5, 2019 at the age of 101. She was the beloved wife of the late Oriole (Big Al) Mayo, dedicated mother to Leslie Rao and the late Robin Foxx, mother-in-law to Dan Foxx and the late Bob Rao, grandmother to Ilyse and Allison Rao, Kylie Foxx McDonald, Joseph Rao and Gina Rao and great-grandmother to Jake, Ava, Matthew, and Chloe. The funeral service will be held Friday, May 10, at 11:30 am at the Sanctuary of Sarah & Abraham, Cedar Park Cemetery, 735 Forest Avenue, Paramus, NJ; 201-262-1100.
Published in The New York Times on May 8, 2019