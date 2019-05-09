PANZIRER--Zelda Lucille, (nee Silberstein). Beloved wife of the late Leo E. Panzirer. Adored mother of Bethany and son-in-law Bruce Gilboard. Devoted grandmother of Andrew and Sam. She passed away at the age of 100 on May 5 surrounded by her family and caregivers. Interment will be on May 10 at 1:30pm at Montefiore Cemetery, 12183 Springfield Boulevard, St. Albans, NY. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Technion Society, Technion Medical Fund, in memory of Zelda Panzirer, 55 East 59th Street, Flr 13, NYC, NY 10022.
Published in The New York Times on May 9, 2019