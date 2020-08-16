1/
ZOFIA MAKSYMOWICZ
1924 - 2020
MAKSYMOWICZ--Zofia, on August 9, 2020 of Brooklyn, NY passed away from complications due to Parkinson's disease. Zofia was born near Kalisz, Poland, on March 23, 1924. Her parents were Kazimierz and Anna Burzynski. Zofia's two brothers, Stefan and Szczepan, and her two sisters, Michalina and Janina, predeceased her. In 1943, during the World War II German occupation of Poland, Zofia was taken from her family and sent to Germany as a forced laborer. She remained there until she was liberated by the Western allies at the end of the war in 1945, when she was assigned to a displaced persons camp in Germany. It was at this camp that Zofia met her future husband Zenon Maksymowicz. Zenon (1911-1999) was drafted into the Polish Army in 1932, and served in the 13th Polish Horse Artillery Regiment (13 DAK) throughout the decade as a career NCO. At the beginning of the 1939 Polish Campaign he went to war with the Kresowa Cavalry Brigade, and was wounded in action against the Germans on September 04, 1939. Zenon managed to join Independent Operational Group Polesie under Polish General Franciszek Kleeberg and defended an ammo column in the last battle of the Campaign. He was captured in October 1939, and spent the rest of the war as a POW and forced laborer in Germany. Part of his imprisonment was in a penal unit. When Zenon was liberated in 1945, he was assigned to the same displaced persons camp as Zofia. They married in November 1947. In 1948 Zofia and Zenon immigrated to Sao Paolo, Brazil, and in 1960 they arrived in New York City, where their only child John was born in 1964. As Zenon's health deteriorated during the last years of his life, Zofia cared for him with unfailing devotion. Zenon passed away in 1999 after almost 52 years of marriage to Zofia. Zofia loved her new country. She especially loved Manhattan, shopping for food at Zabar's and looking at stylish clothing on Madison and Fifth Avenues. Zofia also loved her new language. Eager to express her wonder and delight at the world opened up before her, she supplemented her growing English with her native Polish, adding German and Portuguese words as necessary, to create an individual voice that was uniquely capable of expressing her robust sense of humor. No one who knew Zofia will ever forget her voice. Zofia is survived by her only child John and her daughter-in-law Catherine of Reston, VA, as well as the extended family of her deceased sister Janina in Poland. In her final years she was cared for with great devotion and compassion by two highly skilled and loving home aides, to whom John and Cathy express their sincerest thanks and gratitude. Zofia will be interred by the side of her husband in the veteran's section of the National Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa in Doylestown, PA. All services arranged by Clavin Funeral Home.


Published in New York Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
CLAVIN FUNERAL HOME
7722 4TH AVE
Brooklyn, NY 11209
(718) 745-1445
Memories & Condolences

August 11, 2020
What a well-written obituary and what an inspiring life she lived! My sister loved your mom and I had the pleasure of visiting her one time with my sister before I moved to California 23 years ago. I remember how bright it was where she lived and more importantly what a LIGHT she was. I remember her taking my hands into hers and making a big deal about how beautiful my nails were. I had never done anything with them, but it was a gesture that I have never forgotten. That one visit has remained etched in my memory because she was so loving and genuinely happy to meet me. I am glad that my sister continued to visit her through the years, as it was a blessing to my sister that your mom appreciated her so. I hope your mom is already happily reunited with your father. I am sorry for your tremendous loss.
Christina (Patane) Watras
Friend
August 11, 2020
May you find peace and strength in the positive and amazing life your mom had. She was an incredible woman who left an indelible legacy.
Heather Gordon
Coworker
