DOUGHERTY--Zoraida Age 76, of Hastings-on-Hudson, died December 20 of Alzheimer's disease. Born March 18 in Arecibo, PR, she came to New York City at eight. Graduating Julia Richman High School, she joined Irving Trust and remained for 41 years. She served as a deacon of Fifth Avenue Presbyterian Church. She will be greatly missed by her devoted husband Charles; beloved son Adrian Sierra, wife Sarah, and their two children; stepdaughter Chris and husband; treasured "other daughter" Alana Montanez; siblings Luz Flores, John Diaz, and Elizabeth Diaz; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is remembered for her deep kindness and love of family. Full obituary online at edwardsdowdle.com. Visitation, January 3, 5-9pm. Funeral Mass January 4, 10am, Sacred Heart Church, Dobbs Ferry, NY.
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 2, 2020