Betty Carol Shamblin Martin
Betty Carol Shamblin Martin

November 7, 1940 - September 20, 2020

Betty Carol Shamblin Martin, formerly of Nitro, WV and Auburn, AL passed away September 20, 2020 in Auburn, AL. She was born November 7, 1940 in Sattes, WV, the daughter of Ed and Elise Shamblin.

She is survived by her husband Leonard; daughter, Stephanie, and grand dog Sadie Ann of Auburn, AL; brothers: Harold Shamblin, and Max Shamblin of Cross Lanes, WV; sisters: Peggy Wade of Buffalo, WV, Rosalie Boggs of Charleston, WV, and a host of family and friends. She will be cremated and there will be no services.

Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory of Opelika is handling the arrangements for the family. www.jeffcoattrant.com


Published in The Opelika-Auburn News on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road
Opelika, AL 36801
(334) 749-8700
