Bobby L. Holloway
1949 - 2020
Mr. Bobby L. Holloway

February 28, 1949 - September 8, 2020

Mr. Bobby L. Holloway, 71, of Lanett died Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown Hospital, Columbus, GA. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 in Sardis Baptist Church Cemetery, Camp Hill at 11:00 am (CST) with Rev. Michael T. Winston officiating. Public viewing will be at Vines Funeral Home, Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 2:00 pm (CST) to 6:00 pm (CST).

Mr. Holloway is survived by his devoted wife of 48 years: Jacqueline Holloway; two daughters: Ditiz Hicks and Yolita Holloway both of Lanett; one grandson: Malik Buckhanon, Lanett; one granddaughter: Crystal Presley, Cusseta; one great-granddaughter: Abigail Finley, Cusseta; six sisters: Rudine Smith and Moroline Holloway both of Lanett, Shirley (Jerry) Walton, Cleveland, OH, Maxine McClendon, Estherin Davis and Martha Holloway all of Chattanooga, TN; six brothers: Joe Frank Holloway, Chattanooga,TN, Vernon (Ruby) Holloway Valley, Harold Holloway, Phillip Holloway, Dwight Holloway and Tyrone Holloway all of Chattanooga, TN; one great-aunt: Margaret Vines, Dadeville and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

To share your online condolences, please visit our website at: www.vinesfuneralhome.com

Vines Funeral Home, Inc., LaFayette, AL is handling the arrangements.


Published in The Opelika-Auburn News on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Viewing
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Vines Funeral Home - Lafayette
SEP
13
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Sardis Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Vines Funeral Home - Lafayette
211 B Street SW
Lafayette, AL 36862
(334) 864-7128
