Mr. Bobby L. Holloway
February 28, 1949 - September 8, 2020
Mr. Bobby L. Holloway, 71, of Lanett died Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown Hospital, Columbus, GA. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 in Sardis Baptist Church Cemetery, Camp Hill at 11:00 am (CST) with Rev. Michael T. Winston officiating. Public viewing will be at Vines Funeral Home, Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 2:00 pm (CST) to 6:00 pm (CST).
Mr. Holloway is survived by his devoted wife of 48 years: Jacqueline Holloway; two daughters: Ditiz Hicks and Yolita Holloway both of Lanett; one grandson: Malik Buckhanon, Lanett; one granddaughter: Crystal Presley, Cusseta; one great-granddaughter: Abigail Finley, Cusseta; six sisters: Rudine Smith and Moroline Holloway both of Lanett, Shirley (Jerry) Walton, Cleveland, OH, Maxine McClendon, Estherin Davis and Martha Holloway all of Chattanooga, TN; six brothers: Joe Frank Holloway, Chattanooga,TN, Vernon (Ruby) Holloway Valley, Harold Holloway, Phillip Holloway, Dwight Holloway and Tyrone Holloway all of Chattanooga, TN; one great-aunt: Margaret Vines, Dadeville and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
