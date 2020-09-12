1/1
Braxton Rex Long
2001 - 2020
{ "" }
Braxton Rex Long

April 19, 2001 - September 8, 2020

Memorial service for Braxton Rex Long, 19, of Opelika is 2:00 pm, Saturday, September 12th at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home, with visitation beginning at 1:00 pm prior to the service. Mr. Long, who died Tuesday, September 8th at his residence, was born April 19, 2001 in Opelika.

Braxton was an amazing young man, graduated from Colony High School, Palmer, AK. He was a hard worker at Southern Boyz Construction, and a wonderful son.

He is survived by his parents Manuel and Carmen Rivera; siblings: Alyvia Reuss, Jazmine Rivera, Alina Johnson, Robert Riveria, and Christian Rivera.

Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home is directing.


Published in The Opelika-Auburn News on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
01:00 PM
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
SEP
12
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
