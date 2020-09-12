Braxton Rex LongApril 19, 2001 - September 8, 2020Memorial service for Braxton Rex Long, 19, of Opelika is 2:00 pm, Saturday, September 12th at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home, with visitation beginning at 1:00 pm prior to the service. Mr. Long, who died Tuesday, September 8th at his residence, was born April 19, 2001 in Opelika.Braxton was an amazing young man, graduated from Colony High School, Palmer, AK. He was a hard worker at Southern Boyz Construction, and a wonderful son.He is survived by his parents Manuel and Carmen Rivera; siblings: Alyvia Reuss, Jazmine Rivera, Alina Johnson, Robert Riveria, and Christian Rivera.Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home is directing.