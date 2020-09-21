1/1
Bruce W. Smith
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bruce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bruce W. Smith

September 25, 1947 - September 18, 2020

A funeral mass for Bruce W. Smith of Auburn will be held at Saint Michael's Catholic Church, N. College Ave., Auburn, AL on Wednesday, Sept 23, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Visitation will be held at Saint Michael's Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Builder, teacher, husband, father, brother and friend, Bruce lived with the spirit of joy, fun, love and service in his heart. He appreciated every person, moment and experience. His legacy.

Bruce and his cherished wife Kathy have been avid travelers through their years together. They enjoyed sharing many unique experiences. On this journey, he has gone on ahead to suss things out.

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to East Alabama Food Bank, SIFAT (Service in Faith and Technology) or Compassus.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Opelika-Auburn News on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Saint Michael's
Send Flowers
SEP
23
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Saint Michael's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road
Opelika, AL 36801
(334) 749-8700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved