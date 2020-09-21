Bruce W. SmithSeptember 25, 1947 - September 18, 2020A funeral mass for Bruce W. Smith of Auburn will be held at Saint Michael's Catholic Church, N. College Ave., Auburn, AL on Wednesday, Sept 23, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Visitation will be held at Saint Michael's Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.Builder, teacher, husband, father, brother and friend, Bruce lived with the spirit of joy, fun, love and service in his heart. He appreciated every person, moment and experience. His legacy.Bruce and his cherished wife Kathy have been avid travelers through their years together. They enjoyed sharing many unique experiences. On this journey, he has gone on ahead to suss things out.In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to East Alabama Food Bank, SIFAT (Service in Faith and Technology) or Compassus.