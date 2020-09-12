Carla Schladen ColeyMarch 13, 1946 - September 7, 2020Carla Schladen Coley of Notasulga, Alabama, passed away peacefully on September 7, 2020, at Bethany House in Auburn. She was born in Youngstown, Ohio, on March 13, 1946, to Evelyn Balentine and Carl Jacob Schladen.Carla's family moved to Opelika, Alabama, when she was young. She met her husband Randolph Mitchell Coley while both were students at the University of Montevallo. After briefly residing in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Carla and Randy made their home in Notasulga and were active members of the Notasulga United Methodist Church. Carla worked as a customer service representative at ALFA Insurance before retiring in 2006. She worked at several ALFA office locations in the Auburn-Opelika area and enjoyed interacting with people and serving the community.Carla was preceded in death by her parents and her husband. She is survived by her daughter Leslie Coley Wurtz (Robert Scott Wurtz); her son Stephen Mitchell Coley (Elaine Platt Coley); her grandsons Joshua Scott Wurtz, Jacob Mitchell Wurtz, Miles Mitchell Coley, and Cameron Alexander Coley; her sisters Alice Schladen Sawyer and Sue Schladen Wilson; and her sister-in-law Laurie Michele Coley.A private graveside ceremony in Notasulga Cemetery will be held Monday, September 14, for extended family.Always laughing and finding humor in situations, Carla will be remembered for the love she had for her family, friends, and life. The family wishes to thank the staff at Bethany House for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Hospice Angels Foundation c/o Bethany House, 1171 Gatewood Drive Building 100, Auburn, Alabama 36830.